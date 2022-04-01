To mark Child Abuse Prevention Month, public, private and non-profit organizations are highlighting the importance of all individuals working together to strengthen families.

Everyone, including parents, neighbors, employers, mentors, spiritual leaders and others, can play a role in keeping kids safe and families healthy.

In 2015, the Colorado Department of Human Services, in partnership with more than 150 community partners throughout the state, launched the ongoing CO4Kids Child Abuse and Neglect Public Awareness Campaign to engage all Coloradans in the prevention of child abuse and promote the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline – 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437).