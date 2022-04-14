There are approximately 17,000 Coloradoans that live with Parkinson’s disease and it is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s.

Jodi Brown the Executive Director of Parkinson Association of the Rockies says that every month is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. PAR work hard day after day, month after month to improve the lives of those impacted by the disease.

However, the month of April is a chance to take advantage of an extra focus on the disease and an opportunity to educate a broader audience about PD and the support PAR can provide.