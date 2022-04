Nearly one million people in the United States are living with Parkinson’s Disease, and that number is expected to rise to 1.2 million in 5 years according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

The disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement, Dr. Matt Mian from Swedish Medical Center outlines what are the signs and symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease.

There is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but there are treatment options including medications and surgery.