AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Eleven-year-old Berber was reported missing on June 4 and 16-year-old August was reported missing on June 1, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The area they went missing is 10th and Vaughn, APD reports. Berber is 4-foot-10, 90 pounds and August is 4-foot-8, 100 pounds. APD says they may be together as they have a history of running away.

If you know their whereabouts or any information that will help to find them, call 303.627.3100 or @CrimeStoppersCO.