APD: Three gunshot victims arrive at hospital, suspect in custody

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 17th Avenue and Fulton Street early Sunday morning but no one was at the location, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Three adults with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital a short time later, APD reported. The victims are in stable condition; officers are investigating on scene.

Following a brief vehicle pursuit, APD apprehended a suspect and have safely taken them into custody. APD reports roads near S. Peoria and E. Cornell are closed off for investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided as they are received. Anyone with information about this incident, please contact 303.627.3100 or @CrimeStoppersCO.