APD: Man dies after being shot in North Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — According to the Aurora Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at approximately 1:45 a.m. where they found a 31-year-old man on the ground after being shot near E. Colfax Avenue and N. Beeler Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, APD reported.

Major Crimes/Homicide Unit are actively investigating. Details of the incident are unknown and no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information, call the Homicide Unit at 303.739.6077 or remain anonymous by contacting Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.