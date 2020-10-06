Apartment fire in Northglenn sends 3 residents to the hospital

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Three people were injured in a fire at an apartment complex at 10701 Pecos Street on Monday and transported to the hospital. The condition of the injured parties is unknown.
North Metro Fire reports four units were heavily damaged by fire and three were damaged by water. Westminster and Adams County fire crews assisted North Metro on the call.
Officials say the origin of the fire is unknown. Victim assistance was expected to be at the location, according to authorities.