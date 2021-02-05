Apartment complex burglaries on the rise in 3 Denver neighborhoods

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department stated Friday that it has a seen a spike in apartment complex burglaries since October of last year.

DPD said it had 25 similar reports of apartment key fobs and apartment garage openers being stolen from cars parked inside secured apartment garage complexes.

DPD said these types of thefts can happen anywhere but the spike is being seen in three specific areas: Downtown, Capitol Hill and Golden Triangle neighborhoods.

“Those burglars then have access into the building. They can break into storage, steal property and break into cars in the parking garage to steal valuables,” Doug Schepman, a spokesperson with DPD said.

He said thieves are focused on stealing the fobs so they can re-enter the building at a later date and steal more items. But he said if these thieves get ahold of your key fob, it also could allow thieves to get into the hallways of complexes.

Schepman said these thieves are following people into their complexes through the main doors and through the garages.

“Pay attention when you are entering the front door and pay attention when you are entering the garage, because someone might be following you in,” Schepman said.

DPD said there are some other steps people can do prevent this from happening in your apartment building. If someone if piggybacking while you are entering, DPD said to turn around and ask them to use their own fob to get in, even if the conversation is awkward.

If you see any suspicious or criminal activity, report it immediately by either calling 720-913-2000 or call/text 911.