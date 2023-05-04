Napoli fans celebrates after winning the Italian league soccer title, in Naples, Italy, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli fans are celebrating wildly in the streets of the southern city following the team’s first Serie A title in more than three decades.

Diego Maradona led the team to the 1987 and 1990 titles, and Napoli sealed its third championship with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday.

The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples was open for fans to watch the game against Udinese on giant screens and a capacity crowd of more than 50,000 showed up, setting off fireworks at the final whistle.

Also, Napoli fans following the team at the Dacia Arena at Udine, in northern Italy, stormed the field after the game.

There was also a big crowd of fans at a Maradona mural in the downtown Quartieri Spagnoli neighborhood in Naples.

League scoring leader Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli early in the second half by redirecting in a rebound after Sandi Lovric had put Udinese ahead early on.

Napoli moved an insurmountable 16 points ahead of second-place Lazio with five matches still to play.

No team south of Milan or Turin had won the Italian league since Roma claimed the title in 2001.

