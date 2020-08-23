Annual backpack fundraiser updates school supply list for remote learning

DENVER (KDVR) — Organizers of an annual backpack giveaway, in the Montbello neighborhood, are filling bags with some different school supplies this year.

The change comes in response to COVID-19 restrictions for the 2020-2021 school year to help students prepare for remote learning.

“It’s not cheap,” Joel Hodge said, Founder of the Struggle of Love Foundation.

This is the foundation’s 12th annual backpack giveaway, and Hodge says back to school shopping can be a big financial burden for families in the area—especially in 2020.

“We know that this community is going to be one of the hardest ones affected by the schools. Most parents out here are single parents. Or if the kids have both parents, both of those parents have to work,” Hodge said.

“This school year is really kind of new for all of us,” said Brittney Daylong, who has two school-aged children. “We have parents that are working and we need supplies, we need technology.”

So, the Struggle of Love Foundation decided to update its school supply list this year, changing the name to “TechPack giveaway.”

“We just wanted to provide some things that’s essential right now,” said Lodge.

The TechPacks were filled with USB’s, laptop bags, a mouse, books, and hand sanitizer—among other things.

And, those weren’t the only things parents were grateful for this year.

“Also, seeing the painting done on the back of this wall, the mural, is beautiful.”

Hodge coordinated the effort, having the artist work with kids in the community to create the mural—covering up a cluster of gang graffiti on the wall.

“Dignity, pride, and diversity,” Hodge said, motioning toward three words painted on the mural.

“We have a diverse community out here. We’re just trying to spread our love and keep our love alive out here—keep our dreams alive,” he continued.

Hodge says that all starts with a good education.

“That’s what we’re doing in our community—showing our love to save our lives.”

And while the new school year has been adjustment for a lot of parents…

“It’s a lot of patience and character building,” said Daylong, laughing.

Parents say they’re grateful to start the school year off with the right tools, and community pride.

“The world may be pushing everyone down, but there are a lot of us who are really hoping and working together for a better life,” Daylong said.