This week’s focus on Animal House is all about animal rehabilitation. Rehabilitation is the use of therapeutic exercises combined with additional modalities to improve the recovery of both the acute and chronic conditions of the animal.

Physical Therapist, Daniel Walters at VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital has been working with Rex, a SRO K9 with Arapahoe County Sheriff.

Through underwater therapy sessions, Rex’s mobility has improved a great deal. Rehabilitation can help animals restore, maintain and promote quality of life.