Every Monday, our favorite veterinarian joins us on our weekly segment of Animal House. This week Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald shares his tips on how to properly care for a new puppy.

Introducing a new puppy is hard work for any home. The adjustment period is stressful but it’s normal and a healthy pup quickly will bond and form an attachment almost immediately according to Dr. Fitzgerald.

Training starts immediately and this includes simple command words like sit, stay no and lie down. Decide early on which furniture are off limits and don’t let them up one night and scold the next.

Most importantly, new puppies should not be left alone in the house unsupervised. They need to be in a crate or within baby gates when the family is asleep or off at work.

For more helpful tips, check with your vet on how to properly care for you new puppy.