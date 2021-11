Our favorite veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald joins the Daybreak team every Monday morning with some great advice on our favorite fur friends.

This week since it’s Thanksgiving week, Dr. Fitzgerald says now is the time to really be cautious as to what we drop and do around the kitchen as we’re making our Thanksgiving Day feast.

Some of the major items to keep away from your pets include: onions, garlic, raisins and especially chocolate.