The US has a new favorite dog breed. For the first time in 31 years, the Labrador Retriever is no longer the top dog. According to the the American Kennel Club’s 2022 registration statistics, the new favorite breed is the French Bulldog.

The French Bulldog also called the Frenchie is a miniature version of the larger Bulldog with their adorable bat-like ears and wrinkly nose. The breed has become a favorite among many pet owners.

Veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald says there are pros and cons to owning this breed. The Frenchies are prone to certain health problems, including ability to breathe. The breed has a flat-face which leaves them with a narrow nostril and smaller airways.

However, they are friendly and loving little dogs with modest grooming and exercise needs. But just like any breed, Dr. Fitzgerald recommends doing your research as to what pet would fit best for your family and needs.