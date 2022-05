Every Monday our favorite veterinarian Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald shares some great tips and advice when it come to caring for our pets.

This week, Dr. Kevin shares a unique Italian dog, the Lagotto Romagnolo also known as the “truffle dog.” The Lagotto Romagnolo sports a curly coat and lavish facial furnishing. Despite their plush-toy looks, Lagotti are durable workers of excellent nose who root out truffles, a dainty and pricey delicacy.