DENVER (KDVR) -- The deadly shooting that took place at an Oct. 9 protest is one of a kind for its fatality but not for its violence, and as FOX31 Problem Solvers learned it bucks an otherwise downward trend in violent incidents.

Though fatal shootings are less common than other violent crimes, Denver and its surrounding metro area's protests have racked up at least one fatal shooting, one non-fatal shooting of two victims, one random and unidentified shooting without victims, several vehicle hit-and runs, 24 riot-related felonies and misdemeanors from a police station blockade, over 400 counts of curfew violation and criminal mischief, and dozens of assorted assaults, arsons and acts of vandalism.