DENVER (KDVR) -- The Denver District Attorney's office filed charges against a driver who hit a man during the George Floyd protests on the 1400 block of Broadway.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jennifer Watson is being charged with one count of third degree assault for knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury to a protester. It is a misdemeanor with the possibility of six to 24 months in jail and/or $50 to $5,000 in fines.