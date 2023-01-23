Have you ever wondered what breed your mutt is? Our favorite veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald talks about the pros and cons of getting a DNA test for your pets.

A dog DNA test is easier than you might think. A lot of the tests, the requirement is a simple cheek swap from your dog and place the swab in the provider container and mail it back to the company. Within a few weeks you’ll receive a report that includes your dog’s DNA results.

There are several DNA tests available in different price range.