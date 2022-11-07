Every Monday, our favorite veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald shares with us what we need to know to take care of our pets.

This week, it’s all about this adorable Cavalier King Charles. This breed are the best of two worlds, combining the gentle attentiveness of a toy breed with the verve and athleticism of a sporting spaniel.

King Charles are sweet, gentle, melting expression emanating from large, round eyes is a breed hallmark. Cavaliers get along with children and older dogs and they’re a good fit for those that are active or homebodies.