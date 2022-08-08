Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald our favorite veterinarian joins us every week to share is knowledge on how to care for our pets.

This week he focuses on the versatile German Shorthaired Pointer. The German Shorthaired Pointer thrives on vigorous exercise, positive training and a lot of love.

This breed was built to work long days in the field or at the lake, German Shorthaired Pointers are known for power, speed, agility and endurance.

If your family is in need of a dog with boundless energy and enjoys the outdoors, this is the perfect match for you.