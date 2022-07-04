Every week our favorite veterinarian Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald shares some tips and advice when it come to caring for our pets.

This week, Dr. Kevin shares with us everything we need to know about the Vizsla dog breed. The Vizsla was admitted into the American Kennel Club in 1960.

The Vizsla is a medium-sized dog with short-coated hair and is considered to be a hunting dog. The Vizsla is easily recognized by his sleek golden-rust coat. They can stand between 21 to 24 inches at the shoulder and are the picture of a lean, light-footed hunter’s companion. The long, silky ears frame a facial expression that is sensitive and loving around the house and intense when at work.