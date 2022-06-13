Every Week we welcome our favorite veterinarian Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald who shares all his knowledge when it comes to taking care of our pets.

This week it’s all about the Blue-tongued skinks. Blue tongued skinks are commonly called blue tonued lizards or simply blue tongues.

Blue-tongues skink species are generally docile, gentle, quiet and easily tamed, and can make a good reptile pet for beginners. Although they are not aggressive, they have strong jaws and teeth, meaning that a bite from a skink can be painful. It is advisable not to startle or provoke them, as they may bite if they feel threatened.