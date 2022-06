We had some moisture recently in our area which means some unwanted mushrooms can pop up in our yard. According to our veterinarian Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, he says those mushrooms can be very dangerous to our four legged friends.

Those mushrooms growing in our backyard can be deadly. Dr. Kevin says some of the symptoms most frequently seen in dogs that consume these poisonous mushrooms are lethargy, staggering, panting, whining, dizziness, salivation, vomiting and collapse.