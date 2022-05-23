May is Mental Health Awareness month and we all know that our furry friends help us have happier, healthier minds these past few years, but how are our furry friends feeling? Our pets can’t express their feelings like we do, but pet anxiety cause nervous or even destructive behavior from dogs, and with many pet owners returning to the office and more often leaving their pets home alone, this could become dangerous.

Our favorite veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerlad helps us understand the signs of mental health concerns and better care for our pets.