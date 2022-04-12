Every Monday we welcome Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald for our weekly Animal House segment. If you’re looking for a new pet and you want something out of the ordinary, Dr. Kevin says the Ball Python might be the perfect pet.

The Ball python is named for their behavior of curling themselves up into a tight ball. The Ball pythons are extremely easy to take care of and are low maintenance. Unlike many common pets, ball pythons don’t need very much attention from their owners, so if you’re busy and don’t have the time to walk your pet, this reptile might be the perfect house pet.