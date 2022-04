Every Monday we look forward to having our favorite veterinarian on our morning show. This week, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald shares his thought on the shelties.

The Shetland Sheepdog is an extremely intelligent, quick and obedient herder from Scotland’s remote and rugged Shetland Islands. The breed is small and active and agile herding dog standing between 13 and 16 inches at the shoulder.

The shelties are affectionate family dogs, highly in tune with the mood of the household.