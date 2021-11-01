Animal House with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald

Every Monday morning our favorite Veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald shares with us his knowledge on all the amazing creatures around us. Today the Butterfly Pavilion joins Dr. Kevin on the return the Monarch butterflies.

Today the Monarch Magic opens at the Butterfly Pavilion and they will be releasing more than 300 Monarch Butterflies in the Wings of Tropics butterfly conservatory.

All November, you can walk among hundreds of Monarch butterflies at the Butterfly Pavilion within tropical landscape filled with exotic blooms while learning about Monarchs’ vital role in sustaining a healthy eco-system that is necessary for the survival of all life on earth.

What: Butterfly Pavilion’s Monarch Magic

When (day and time): November 1 – November 30, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily

Where: Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 West 104th Avenue, Westminster, Colorado 80020



Monarch Magic 4-Pack featuring four discount tickets and one Monarch plush

At $48 it’s a $10 savings

Monarch Magic 2-Pack featuring two discount tickets and one Monarch plush

At $32 it’s an $8 savings

Individual tickets: Adult: $13, Child (2-12): $9, senior: $11 SNAP and EBT will be accepted.

Visit https://tickets.butterflies.org to purchase tickets.