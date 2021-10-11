Animal House with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald

Every week our favorite Veterinarian shares with us some unique and amazing animals. This week, this hairy creature is not one many would want as a pet, but she does draw in a large crowd.

You can meet Rosie the Tarantula at the Butterfly Pavilion. The new Spider Pavilion will open at the Butterfly Pavilion Friday October 15th and will feature orb-weaving-spiders in an encasement within the Wings of the Tropic butterfly section at the facility.

Rosie comes from the Atacama Desert in Chile. Chilean rose hair tarantulas live in a burrow under the ground, which is cool and safe. Because rose hair tarantulas are used to living in a dark, quiet burrow, they are very gentle animals and make for a great ambassador for arachnids. Over Butterfly Pavilion’s 25 years of operation, Rosie has been held by over 3 million guests!