Animal House with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald

Our favorite Veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald shares with us every week about unique and amazing pets and this week it’s all about the British shorthair cat.

The British Shorthair is a compact, well-balanced, and powerful cat, with a short, very dense coat.

Some say the British Shorthair is the perfect household companion if you like a breed that’s undemanding, not always underfoot or in your face. British Shorthairs like to keep a low profile; they are affectionate but not clingy, playful but not overactive. They are quiet, even-tempered, and undemanding with a bit of typical British reticence, particularly when they’re first introduced.

One thing Brits are not, however, is lap cats. They’d much rather sit beside you, or curl up at your feet, than cuddle on your lap. British Shorthairs dislike being picked up, and tolerate it with legs stiffly stretched out to push you away. They detest being kissed, too, but head presses are acceptable, and they accept petting with great enthusiasm and mighty purrs of appreciation. They get along with other animals in the home, including dogs as long as the proper introductions are made. British Shorthairs are at their very best with children, and children love these plush smiling friends.