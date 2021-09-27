Animal House with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald

Every week our favorite vet, Dr. Kevin Fitgerald gives us great tips and advice about our pets. This week it’s all about the English Shepherd.

English Shepherds are known as the working dogs, valued for their versatility, loyalty and intelligence. They are great companions and working partners in homes where their intelligence, spirit and devotion are understood and appreciated.

We also wanted to take time to celebrate Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald as he just celebrated his 70th birthday. In honor of is birthday, there will be a special roast in his honor this Wednesday, September 29th at the Comedy Works at the landmark. Advance tickets are available at ComedyWorks.com and a portion of the proceeds from each purchased will benefit the Denver Zoo.

This promises to be a hilarious evening of nostalgia and bawdy adult humor as some of Denver’s best-known personalities unmercifully roast everyone’s favorite veterinarian/stand-up comic. Our own Chris Parente will be one of the roasters at the event.