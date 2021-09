Every week, our favorite Veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald always introduces us to new and unique pets. Today, it was all about Harold the Tortoise.

Harold is a 53-year old tortoise that has been passed on within the same family for many years. Tortoises can live 80 to 150 years. Tortoises are a reptile species and are particularly distinguished from other turtles by being exclusively land-dwelling, while many other turtle species are at least partly aquatic.