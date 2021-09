Our favorite veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald shares the unique features of a Puli dog. Puli dog breed is best known for their long, corded coat resembling dreadlocks. This mop-like dog breed hailing from Hungary appears much larger than they are due to that distinctive coat.

Puli are known to be affectionate and energetic, but their grooming needs are very specific and needs some certain requirements. Their unique coat requires a great deal of grooming to keep it clean and attractive.