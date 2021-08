Our very own in-house Veterinarian, Dr. kevin Fitzgerald shares the unique characteristics of Samoyed breeds.

This particular Samoyed puppy is name Glacier. The Samoyed is a breed of medium-sized herding dogs with thick beautiful while double layer coats. Samoyeds are related to the laika, a spitz-type dog. It’s name Samoyed is from the Samoydic people of Siberia.

This fluffy white dogs are known for herding, but they are playful, friendly but also stubborn.