Animal House with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald

This week on Animal House, our own Veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald shares everything you need to know about long haired miniature Dachshunds.

The Miniature Longhaired Dachshund is an alert, lively, and active breed. And with its sleek, shiny coat, it’s beautiful as well. Miniature Longhaired Dachshunds are known as much for their big personalities as they are their long, low bodies.

Dachshunds can be standard-sized (usually 16 to 32 pounds) or miniature (11 pounds or under), and come in one of three coat types: smooth, wirehaired, or longhaired.

Miniature Longhaired Dachshunds are friendly, affectionate dogs. They love spending time with their people and want to take part in family activities and outings