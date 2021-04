LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The fallout continues in Loveland over the arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia. Police reform activists are responding to newly released video showing officers making light of the Garner’s injuries that her attorney alleges were sustained during the forceful arrest. The video was released to media by Garner’s attorney.

As Garner was in her cell— after being accused of stealing from Walmart— officers are just outside the cell. One is heard through enhanced audio talking about a potential injury Garner suffered.

“Did you hear the pop,” the officer can be heard saying. “When I had her against the car when you first got there ... I was like okay you’re gonnna play, and I was pushing, pushing, pushing— I hear pop.”