Animal House with Dr. Fitzgerald

Every Monday, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, our favorite veterinarian shares his tips and advice on how to take better care of our pets.

This week, since it’s Halloween week Dr. Fitzgerald says dressing your pets up in a costume is fine as long as they don’t mind it. However, he strongly suggests not to dye your pets fur or coat.

Chocolate is a treat that everyone loves on Halloween, but they can be dangerous to our pets. Keep chocolate out of your pet’s reach and contact your vet if they do consume chocolate.

