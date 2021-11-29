Animal House with Dr. Fitzgerald on all things Golden Retrievers

Every Monday here on Colorado’s Own Channel 2, Dr. Fitzgerald our favorite veterinarian shares all the tips and trick to keep our pets healthy.

This week, it’s all about the popular Golden Retriever. Coloradoans have a special love for Golden Retrievers since it’s always in the top 5 list of most popular breeds. But, is it the right breed for everyone?

The Golden Retriever is a sturdy, muscular dog of medium size, famous for the dense, lustrous coat of gold that gives the breed its name.

Goldens are outgoing, trustworthy, and eager-to-please family dogs, and relatively easy to train. They take a joyous and playful approach to life and maintain this puppyish behavior into adulthood. These energetic, powerful gundogs enjoy outdoor play. For a breed built to retrieve waterfowl for hours on end, swimming and fetching are natural pastimes.