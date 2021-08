How do you not love that face? Our own Veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald shares why these Shih Tzu have been such a delight for many decades.

Shih Tzu weighs around 9-16 pounds and are roughly between 8 to 11 inches and being cute is one of their traits.

Shih Tzu is known to be especially affectionate with children and make a great pet if you live in an apartment or lack a big backyard.