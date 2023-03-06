Just like us, out four legged pets also get seasonal allergies. In fact dogs and cats can have allergies to anything people can be allergic to.

For most of us, allergies attack the upper respiratory which can cause runny eyes, nose and scratchy throat. In pets, the skin is affected. Symptoms can include: itching, searching, red skin, chronic ear infections.

Allergies are frustrating to owners and veterinarians, they usually start between the first and third year of life and are usually lifelong and typically get worse with age.

Allergies are triggered by pollen, mold, dust, synthetic fiber and so much more. A variety of treatments have been tried to manage allergies. However, no single method is effective in treating allergies and certain breeds are more prone to allergies than other breeds.