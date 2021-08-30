Animal House on giant rabbits

Our own favorite veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald with VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital brings us unique pets every week and this week is all about these beautiful giant rabbits.

Giant rabbits can make wonderful house pets with their larger than life characters and enormous stature. These giant rabbits should not be confused with an overweight rabbit.

On a par with giant dogs, the giant rabbit breeds do seem to have a shorter expected lifespan than their smaller rabbit counterparts. On average you can expect a giant rabbit to live 4 – 6 years, although some may exceed this.