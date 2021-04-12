Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Watch Live
All Live Streams
Watch Latest Videos
Live Stream Schedule
🔴 FOX31 NOW
🔴 FOX31 Live Stream
🔴 Channel 2 Live Stream
🔴 Live Cam: DIA
Vaccine Finder
News
Local News
Grocery Store Tragedy
National/World
Coronavirus
Traffic
Problem Solvers
Data Desk
Politics
Health
Money
Tech
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Remarkable Women
Reviews
Video Game News
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Top Stories
Animal house on ferrets as house pets
Video
Jeffco police dog Jessie will receive protective vest
National grilled cheese day for all cheese lovers
Video
‘It’d be my honor’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson backs poll showing support for presidential run
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Traffic Map
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
Broncos Fit
All-Star Game 2021
CO Best
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Virtual Home Show
Deals
Contests
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Community Calendar
TV Schedules
Email Newsletters
News Team
Advertise with us
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Animal house on ferrets as house pets
News
Posted:
Apr 12, 2021 / 09:10 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Apr 12, 2021 / 09:10 PM MDT
Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald says ferrets may the pet you for you and your family.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Read
ARREST WARRANT: 3-year-old had feet amputated after frostbite incident; mom facing charges
Video
Bad Bunny begins his 2022 tour in Denver
What are the safest cities in Colorado? See full list
Video
Littleton mom treated for cancer during pregnancy has warning for others
Video
Soggy week ahead with plenty of rain and snow headed to Denver
Video
Casa Bonita files for bankruptcy after 47 years in business
Video
Major crash closes eastbound I-70 at Canyon Creek
Top Stories
Major crash closes eastbound I-70 at Canyon Creek
EXCLUSIVE: Signs installed for highway named after Columbine hero teacher
Video
▶️ FOX31 Instant Update: Watch latest headlines for Monday night
Littleton mom treated for cancer during pregnancy has warning for others
Video
ARREST WARRANT: 3-year-old had feet amputated after frostbite incident; mom facing charges
Video
Lawmakers look to strengthen law keeping guns away from domestic abusers
Video
More Home Page Top Stories