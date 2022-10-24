Every week we have our favorite veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald join live in studio. However, he was away for the last few weeks on an adventure in southwest Africa.

A group of veterinarians, including Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald traveled to Namibia to work with several Namibian conservation groups and animal sanctuaries. During their time there, they targeted wild dogs, cheetahs, lions, leopards and rhinos for radiotelemetry collars for tracking.

The group of vets tracked all these animals for darting and placement of a radio collar. Once the animals is sedated they can put on the collar and then the Namibian groups can follow them for fracking and find out the animal’s home range.

Dr. Kevin shares his adventure and the conservation efforts in this little country.