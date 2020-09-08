Anheuser-Busch Craft-Oberfest

Grab your Lederhosen and practice your “PROST!” as Anheuser-Busch brings Oktoberfest festivities into your living room for the entire month of September. That’s right, Anheuser-Busch will be hosting two virtual “Craft-Oberfest” themed beer tastings this month, which will have you raising your stein and craving German sausages in the “wurst” way.

Join Certified Cicerones® Mick O’Halloran and Robb Jeffrey on Thursday, September 10 at 6 p.m. CST for the first “Craft-Oberfest” virtual tasting featuring U.S. craft breweries’ innovative takes on German Oktoberfest styles. If you can’t make it on September 10, don’t get your dirndls in a knot – Anheuser-Busch is hosting a second virtual tasting on Sept. 24.

During this virtual trip through Munich, participants will taste four unique Märzen-style lagers from U.S. craft brewers and a Bavarian-Style IPA, which hops lovers can’t get enough of. They will also learn how to properly pour these festive Oktoberfest brews, expand their tasting vocabulary and pick up a thing or two about flavor profiles.

Before you join the virtual tasting, you can deck yourself out for Oktoberfest with official Anheuser-Busch swag, including lederhosen coolies, hats, suspenders and Oktoberfest t-shirts, all available at shopbeergear.com.

Tickets for the event are $10 and are available for purchase at BudweiserTours.com.