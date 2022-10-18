Denver-based nonprofit Inside the Orchestra is putting kids in the center of its programming, literally and figuratively, for the 37th season of large-scale interactive arts experiences. This fall’s brand new Inside the Story series is the culmination of multiple years of collaboration with local organizations and community members, resulting in an unparalleled and multifaceted musical storytime for children in Colorado and virtually around the globe.

Inside the Orchestra is the only professional orchestra in the world solely dedicated to early

childhood music education, which means that everything from the music selection and

arrangements to program format is based on how kids learn about and engage with the arts.

This October marks the return of the organization’s in-person fall season after a three-year hiatus, and features a completely original series, Inside the Story, created with and for kids.

All of the organization’s programming is designed and performed by professional musicians, educators and guest artists with a goal of making the performances engaging and fun to connect little minds. More information and tickets are available at insideorchestra.org