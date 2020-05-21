An App that Helps Runners to Continue to Compete

With the Denver stay-at-home order in place, races like the Colfax Marathon are being cancelled. Runners are now turning to live virtual runs and races provided by apps like Charge Running to continue to compete and train for upcoming events.

Charge Running’s userbase has doubled since the COVID outbreak, and the company has been contacted by scores of race directors seeking to convert their cancelled races into virtual races. That includes the Boston Marathon, which recently conducted a Charge Running-hosted “Boston Charge-athon” for runners who cannot compete in the rescheduled September race.