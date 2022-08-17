8 Year old Vera Mathews from Castle Rock is crowned the winner in the 2022 Kids Cooking competition hosted by the Colorado Pork Producers Council.

Chef Vera created a pork tenderloin dish with peaches and cilantro rice with the help of her chef mentor, Chef Susan Yurish. All the competitors were given a live mystery basket and they each had to create a dish from the basket.

The kids had 1 hour to create the dish with their chef mentor. Each basket had a pork tenderloin, maple syrup, cilantro, a peach and an onion.

Colorado Pork is a local Colorado agriculture group that supports ranchers and youth across the state, this yearly competition gives kids a reason to learn about local Colorado proud items and appreciate local agriculture. Whether these young chefs become professional chefs or ranchers, they are the future and Colorado pork loves to support their discovery and learning.