Americans without bank accounts must wait for federal checks

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of dollars in federal relief payments are flowing into taxpayers’ bank accounts via direct deposit. But Americans without bank accounts have to wait weeks more to receive paper checks.

Many of them are among the nation’s poorest families. Advocates for the poor say this is an opportunity to get so-called unbanked Americans into the formal financial system.

Advocates are also concerned that when the checks do come there will be long lines at check-cashing businesses. Those lines could pose a risk to public health during the coronavirus pandemic.