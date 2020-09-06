American Red Cross opens evacuation center for Cameron Peak fire

LaPORTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Northern Colorado chapter of the American Red Cross has opened an evacuation center to help people displaced by the Cameron Peak fire.

“We got the order last night,” Melissa Venable said, the chapter’s executive director. “We’ve been preparing for this.”

Venable and her team opened an evacuation center at 9 a.m. on Sunday. They had to open a few hours earlier than what was originally planned.

“People that are being displaced from the fire are welcome to come [to the center] so they can get information and we can check them in,” she said.

Due to COVID-19, evacuees must be housed separately. The Red Cross is working with area hotels to shelter those in need. Cache La Poudre Middle School in LaPorte is being used as the evacuation center. It is located at 3515 Co Rd 54G in LaPorte, Colorado 80535.

“We’re all masked … we’re taking temperatures,” Venable explained.

The school is where those in need will be directed to hotel and food options. The Red Cross says it stands ready to assign caseworkers — as needed — for long-term needs.

If you’d like to help, Venable says it’s best to donate online at RedCross.org.