American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to learn how to perform CPR, especially during the week of June 1 through the 7th since it’s National CPR & AED Awareness Week. During this time, it’s important to shine the spotlight on how to save lives by the simple knowledge of CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator.

Anne Herbert is a sudden cardiac arrest survivor and she shares her inspiring story and encourages other to learn CPR.

The American Heart Association Denver Heart & Stroke Walk will take place on June 4 at Auraria Campus at 7:30 a.m. Attendees can learn the lifesaving skills of hands only CPR at the upcoming Heart & Stroke Walk.



The American Heart Association encourages everyone to learn the lifesaving skills of CPR. Improving bystander CPR includes helping potential responders know the signs that someone is in cardiac arrest. Witnesses report difficulty distinguishing cardiac arrest from seizure, assessing abnormal breathing patterns, and determining the bluish skin color.