American Cancer Society’s Coaches vs. Cancer Hope Invitational

The 15th Annual American Cancer Society Coaches vs Cancer Hope Invitation will continue as planned. The annual event will take place Monday, September 28th at the prestigious Colorado Golf Club in Parker.

There are still spots open for this unique nationwide program that is a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

This year, CSU’s head basketball coach, Coach Niko Medved is supporting the golf tournament along with his fellow coaches in Colorado in an effort to fight against cancer.